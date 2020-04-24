Watch: Tom Hanks Gives Bullied Boy Named Corona A Typewriter

Tom Hanks proved once again he has a heart of gold after gifting a Corona-brand typewriter to an Australian boy who was bullied for having a name associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom dusted off his retro Corona typewriter, which he happened to have brought with him to Australia, and wrote, “Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!”

“I feel like I’m famous,” exclaimed Queensland’s Corona De Vries, 8, in a video upon receiving the present from his hero.