Watch: "Today" Celebrates Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day
Check out the KIDS of the "Today" show members.
April 26, 2019
The hosts of the "Today" show celebrated Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, and CARSON DALY's son even got to read a story about a baby on a Roomba.
The potential future of TODAY is here with us on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day… @savannahguthrie’s daughter, Vale, and @craigmelvin’s son, Delano! pic.twitter.com/BItrQVQtHt— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 25, 2019