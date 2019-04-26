Watch: "Today" Celebrates Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day

April 26, 2019
Jen Myers
The hosts of the "Today" show celebrated Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,  and CARSON DALY's son even got to read a story about a baby on a Roomba.

