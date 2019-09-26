Watch: Tim Tebow Practices Wedding Dance

Check out Tim Tebow doing the CHA-CHA SLIDE.

September 26, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

 Check out Tim Tebow and his wife "practicing" their wedding dance.

Cha-cha slide is pretty tough----‍♂️--#NoDaysOff @demileighnp how am I doing?

A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Tim Tebow
practices
Wedding
dance
Courtney & Company