Watch: The Razzie Winners For 2020

The Razzie winners were announced yesterday, and "Cats" was the big winner, picking up SIX Golden Raspberries, including Worst Picture.

Here are all the "winners" . . .

Worst Picture: "Cats"

Worst Actor: John Travolta, "The Fanatic" and "Trading Paint"

Worst Actress: Hilary Duff, "The Haunting of Sharon Tate"

Worst Supporting Actor: James Corden, "Cats"

Worst Supporting Actress: Rebel Wilson, "Cats"

Worst Screen Combo: Any Two Half-Feline / Half-Human Hairballs, "Cats"

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel: "Rambo: Last Blood"

Worst Director: Tom Hooper, "Cats"

Worst Screenplay: "Cats"

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property: "Rambo: Last Blood". This is a new award, which is for a "type of film that they hope is a fleeting phenomenon."

Razzie Redeemer Award: Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name".

The Redeemer Award is given to a past Razzie Award nominee or winner, who's come back from critical or commercial failure. Eddie won a Razzie for "Norbit" in 2007, and has been nominated five times.

This year's Razzies were originally supposed to be a special, 40th anniversary celebration, with an actual TELEVISED ceremony for the first time. That was supposed to happen this past Saturday. But like everything else, it was canceled due to the coronavirus. So instead, the winners were announced on the Razzies' YouTube channel.