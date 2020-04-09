Watch: "The Masked Singer" Kangaroo Revealed

Find out who was under the KANGAROO mask on "The Masked Singer".

April 9, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Masked singer

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

"Masked Singer" Update:  And the Kangaroo was...

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
The Masked Singer
reveal
kangaroo
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim