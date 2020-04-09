Watch: "The Masked Singer" Kangaroo Revealed
Find out who was under the KANGAROO mask on "The Masked Singer".
April 9, 2020
Categories:
"Masked Singer" Update: And the Kangaroo was...
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 May
POSTPONED-John O'Leary at UMSL Touhill Performing Arts Center
09 May
Girls on the Run 5K -Spring 2020 Soldiers Memorial
25 May
POSTPONED: Kesha &The High Road Tour Saint Louis Music Park
29 May
Lauren Daigle 2020 World Tour Chaifetz Arena
06 Jun
The Masked Singer National Tour Stifel Theatre