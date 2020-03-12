Watch: "The Masked Singer" Bear Revealed
Find out who was under the BEAR mask on "The Masked Singer".
March 12, 2020
Categories:
Check out WHO was under the BEAR costume on last night's "The Masked Singer"...
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
13 Mar
Gabriel Iglesias at the Stifel Theater Stifel Theatre
28 Mar
BILLIE EILISH WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR Enterprise Center
02 Apr
The Wake-Up with Jen & Tim Opening Day Breakfast Buffet Cardinals Nation
02 Apr
Opening Day 2020 Kiener Plaza Park
08 May
John O'Leary at UMSL Touhill Performing Arts Center