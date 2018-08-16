Watch: Steven Tyler Has "No Time For Selfies"

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler doesn't have time for a selfie with you??!!

August 16, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

Aerosmith was on the "Today" show yesterday, officially announcing their upcoming Las Vegas residency.

And at one point, Steven Tyler was walking around the crowd, when a young man jumped out in front of him, put his arm around him, and tried to sneak a selfie.  Steven ducked under his arm and pushed him away. 

 

