Watch: Steven Tyler Has "No Time For Selfies"

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler doesn't have time for a selfie with you??!!
August 16, 2018
Aerosmith was on the "Today" show yesterday, officially announcing their upcoming Las Vegas residency.
And at one point, Steven Tyler was walking around the crowd, when a young man jumped out in front of him, put his arm around him, and tried to sneak a selfie. Steven ducked under his arm and pushed him away.
No time, bro-this is LIVE TELEVISION! Come to the show if you want an intimate experience -------- #AerosmithToday https://t.co/t01QU5RwOu— Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 15, 2018