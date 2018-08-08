Watch: Six-Year-Old Cancer Survivor's Touchdown Run

A six-year-old cancer survivor named Gio Toribio got to run in a touchdown at a New York Jets scrimmage over the weekend. And the video is pretty fun, because two of them pretended to dive and try to tackle him near the end.

He’s a cancer survivor.



And now Gio’s going the distance on the -- field, too.



What a run! #GioStrong pic.twitter.com/ellgkINxDu — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 5, 2018