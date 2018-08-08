Watch: Six-Year-Old Cancer Survivor's Touchdown Run
A six-year-old cancer survivor did a touchdown run for the New York Jets!
August 8, 2018
A six-year-old cancer survivor named Gio Toribio got to run in a touchdown at a New York Jets scrimmage over the weekend. And the video is pretty fun, because two of them pretended to dive and try to tackle him near the end.
He’s a cancer survivor.— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 5, 2018
And now Gio’s going the distance on the -- field, too.
What a run! #GioStrong pic.twitter.com/ellgkINxDu