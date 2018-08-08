Watch: Six-Year-Old Cancer Survivor's Touchdown Run

A six-year-old cancer survivor did a touchdown run for the New York Jets!

August 8, 2018
Jen Myers
A six-year-old cancer survivor named Gio Toribio got to run in a touchdown at a New York Jets scrimmage over the weekend.  And the video is pretty fun, because two of them pretended to dive and try to tackle him near the end.

