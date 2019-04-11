Watch: "Seperate Ways" Shot-For-Shot Remake

A New York disco-funk band called ESCORT released a music video for their new song "Outta My Head", and it might look familiar to you, because it's a shot-for-shot remake of Journey's "Separate Ways" video.

So, they're mimicking "Separate Ways", but singing their song. And they went all out. They supposedly used the 3D view in Google Maps to "scout out the coastline for miles around us" to find the perfect location to do it.

The band says, quote, "We're not trying to exaggerate it or mock it . . . all the amazing '80s video tropes, the pure intensity of the performances and the bizarre air instrument gag make it so special."