Watch: Sam Smith Reveals Hair Transplant Surgery

Sam Smith recently underwent hair transplant surgery...

“My hair … it’s been a touchy place for me,” Sam said in a video from Vogue. “I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

Sam revealed, “I have had hair transplant surgery. How stunning is it? It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald I would still own it, too. Because bald is beautiful.”