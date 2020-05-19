Watch: Ryan Seacrest Responds To Having "Possible Stroke"

Toward the end of the "American Idol" finale Sunday night, Ryan Seacrest had trouble talking, and one of his eyes was almost closed. Then he wasn't on "Live" Monday morning. Fans thought he had a stroke, but his rep says he was just overworked and took the day off.

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — M. Drake Krueger (@KingDraqula) May 18, 2020