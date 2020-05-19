Watch: Ryan Seacrest Responds To Having "Possible Stroke"

Quarantining and working from home isn't easy, but did it cause Ryan Seacrest to really have a STROKE?

May 19, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Ryan Seacrest

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Toward the end of the "American Idol" finale Sunday night, Ryan Seacrest had trouble talking, and one of his eyes was almost closed.  Then he wasn't on "Live" Monday morning.  Fans thought he had a stroke, but his rep says he was just overworked and took the day off.

Tags: 
Y98
Video
watch
Ryan Seacrest
stroke
American Idol
finale
The Wake Up
did
Jen
Tim
Wake Up