Watch: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Re-Ignite Feud For Charity

Looks like the fake feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman CONTINUES for a good cause.

November 11, 2020
Jen Myers
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have re-ignited their feud, but for a good cause.  They're teaming up with Sam's Club to raise money for the Sick Kids Foundation and the Laughing Man Foundation.

A Canadian and an Australian walk into a Sam’s Club to help @sickkidsvs and #LaughingManFoundation. Cheers from @aviationgin and I guess, @laughingmancoffee #Hughmiliation

