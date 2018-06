Rebecca Black made her triumphant return to music on "The Four" last night . . . except she wasn't triumphant. She earned the right to challenge one of the contestants by singing 'N Sync's "Bye Bye Bye" . . . but she LOST said challenge with Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn". Still, she proved she can actually SING now.

Video of Rebecca vs James: Two Rising Stars' EPIC Battle For Stardom!! | S2E1 | The Four