Watch: P!nk Sings Daughter To Sleep In Arena
P!nk sang her daughter to sleep as she performed in Dallas.
May 3, 2018
While her mom was performing in Dallas, P!nk's daughter Willow was actually falling asleep at the show.
I really rocked that shit tonight #dallas
A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on
