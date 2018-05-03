(Dreamstime)

Watch: P!nk Sings Daughter To Sleep In Arena

P!nk sang her daughter to sleep as she performed in Dallas.

May 3, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Categories: 
Features

While her mom was performing in Dallas, P!nk's daughter Willow was actually falling asleep at the show.

I really rocked that shit tonight #dallas

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Tags: 
Y98
Pink
P!nk
sings
Daughter
To
sleep
Courtney & Company
watch
Video