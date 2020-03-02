Watch: Oprah's Stage Wipeout

OPRAH's 2020 Vision speaking tour brought her to the Forum in L.A. on Saturday. And she was talking to the crowd about wellness.

She said, quote, "Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times." And at that moment, Oprah lost HER balance and hit the stage!!!

But she handled it like a pro. She said, "Wrong shoes," then got up and took the shoes off. She said, quote, "It's nice to be talking about balance and then fall."