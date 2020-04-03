Watch: Oprah And Others Donate Millions To Fight The Coronavirus
Oprah Winfrey alone is donating $10 MILLION to fight the coronavirus.
Oprah Winfrey is tossing her hat into the CELEBRITIES FIGHTING COVID-19 RING, and she's NOT messing around. Yesterday, she announced that she's dropping a whopping $10 million to help Americans during the pandemic.
She's also specifically hyping a GoFundMe called "America's Food Fund," which aims to help feed the country's most vulnerable populations . . . "children who are out of school and rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing job disruptions."
Oprah didn't launch it. It was actually started by Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs, along with Apple and the Ford Foundation.
Leo and Laurene gave $5 million combined . . . Apple matched it with another $5 million, the Ford Foundation gave $1 million, and Oprah gave $1 million of her $10 million total contribution to this fund.
The GoFundMe started on Wednesday with a goal of $15 million, and last we checked, it had raised more than $12.5 million.
@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @leonardodicaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.
Oprah hasn't said how she'll donate the remaining $9 million, but she did say it will go to Americans in cities across the country, as well as where she grew up, in rural Mississippi, Milwaukee, and Tennessee.
Other billionaires are also chipping in: Amazon's Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, announced a $100 million gift to Feeding America, which supports food banks across the country. Bill Gates has also committed $100 million to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, to find treatment and a vaccine.
Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to purchase masks . . . Ralph Lauren tossed in $10 million for the relief efforts . . . and L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife have pledged to donate $25 million dollars to COVID-19 relief.
