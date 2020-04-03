Watch: Oprah And Others Donate Millions To Fight The Coronavirus

Oprah Winfrey is tossing her hat into the CELEBRITIES FIGHTING COVID-19 RING, and she's NOT messing around. Yesterday, she announced that she's dropping a whopping $10 million to help Americans during the pandemic.

She's also specifically hyping a GoFundMe called "America's Food Fund," which aims to help feed the country's most vulnerable populations . . . "children who are out of school and rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing job disruptions."

Oprah didn't launch it. It was actually started by Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs, along with Apple and the Ford Foundation.

Leo and Laurene gave $5 million combined . . . Apple matched it with another $5 million, the Ford Foundation gave $1 million, and Oprah gave $1 million of her $10 million total contribution to this fund.

The GoFundMe started on Wednesday with a goal of $15 million, and last we checked, it had raised more than $12.5 million.

Oprah hasn't said how she'll donate the remaining $9 million, but she did say it will go to Americans in cities across the country, as well as where she grew up, in rural Mississippi, Milwaukee, and Tennessee.

Other billionaires are also chipping in: Amazon's Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, announced a $100 million gift to Feeding America, which supports food banks across the country. Bill Gates has also committed $100 million to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, to find treatment and a vaccine.

Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to purchase masks . . . Ralph Lauren tossed in $10 million for the relief efforts . . . and L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife have pledged to donate $25 million dollars to COVID-19 relief.

Click Here to see more.