Watch: "One Tree Hill" Stars Help Superfans Get Engaged

SOPHIA BUSH and HILARIE BURTON helped two "One Tree Hill" superfans get engaged.

Ten years ago I discovered One Tree Hill and it changed my life. A lot of people don’t seem to understand that, so I always tell them about how it comforted me in my darkest hours, and how it gave me a place to call home. But four years ago I joined the One Tree Hill fandom and met you, and now when I tell people about how One Tree Hill changed my life, I’ll tell them about how it led me to you---- YALL!!!!! Today was an absolute dream come true. After months of planning and stressing and wanting the perfect proposal, it ended up being better than I ever could’ve imagined. THANK YOU SO MUCH @hilarieburton @sophiabush and @fwbcharityevents for helping me propose to the love of my life- I can guarantee this is a moment we will never forget. PS it’s hard to hear but I asked Hilarie what her favorite quote from the show is and (as planned) she said “Six billion people in the world. Six billion souls. And sometimes, all you need is one.” #SHESAIDYES