Watch: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Wed

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in India this weekend. They had two ceremonies: One Christian and one Hindu. They also had a "Sangeet", a Hindu tradition that's basically a dance-off between the families.

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas --/--: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik