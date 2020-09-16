Watch: Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2" First Look
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn RETURN for "The Christmas Chronicles 2"!
September 16, 2020
Kurt Russell's Santa Claus and Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus will "see you soon." The real-life couple are returning this year for Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2", in case you forgot, and a the first teaser arrived with a release date: November 25th.
It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020
Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF