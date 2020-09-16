Watch: Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2" First Look

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn RETURN for "The Christmas Chronicles 2"!

September 16, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Goldie and Kurt

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Kurt Russell's Santa Claus and Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus will "see you soon." The real-life couple are returning this year for Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2", in case you forgot, and a the first teaser arrived with a release date: November 25th.

 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Netflix
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
FIRST
look