Watch: Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2" First Look

Kurt Russell's Santa Claus and Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus will "see you soon." The real-life couple are returning this year for Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2", in case you forgot, and a the first teaser arrived with a release date: November 25th.

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.



