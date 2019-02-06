Watch: Michael Bolton Appears To Fall Asleep During Interview
Michael Bolton appeared to fall ASLEEP during an interview with an Australian morning show, but he says there were technical issues, and he couldn't hear them, so he was looking down at his phone, Tweeting.
Click Here to see the botched interview.
Here's their SECOND attempt where everything went as planned...
We spoke to Michael Bolton about celebrating 50 years in entertainment, working with Lady Gaga and his brand new album ‘A Symphony of Hits” — recorded right here in Australia! ---- pic.twitter.com/rlhACkSVOp— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 4, 2019