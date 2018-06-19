Skip to main content
Watch: Meteroite Flies Over Foo Fighters Concert
Check out a meteroite flying over a Foo Fighters show in the Netherlands.
June 19, 2018
Jen Myers
(Dreamstime)
Features
Watch a meteorite fly over a FOO FIGHTERS show in the Netherlands.
Video of Meteorite seen during Foo Fighters concert in the Netherlands
