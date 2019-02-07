Watch: Meghan Markle's Baby Kick

Wanna see MEGHAN MARKLE's baby kick?

February 7, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Watch Meghan Markle's baby KICK.

WOW! Look at this! The precious moment Baby Sussex kicked Meghan’s lungs out of her -- He/she really wants to come out to meet us people! No wonder mummy needs to hold to calm --

A post shared by Meghan & Harry -- supporters (@harry_meghan_updates) on

