Watch: 'Mask Singer' Contestant Self-Elimination

For the first time ever, a "Masked Singer" contestant SELF-ELIMINATED??!!

October 1, 2020
Last night on "The Masked Singer", something happened that's never happened before.  A contestant SELF-ELIMINATED.

It was the Gremlin.  After singing "Stand By Me", he said, quote, "I want to take this off right now."  Apparently because he was HOT.  And he did.  Underneath the mask was MICKEY ROURKE.

He said, quote, "I was just in the neighborhood.  I liked the show.  I watched like four episodes and they asked me, 'Would you be interested?'"

Since Mickey quit the show, the other five contestants who debuted last night get to stay another week.

 

