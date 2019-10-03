Watch: Little Girl Gets "Yipstick" At "Homey Depot"
So that's why she has YIPSTICK all over her face...
October 3, 2019
A video has been making the rounds of an adorable little girl with lipstick smeared on her face, and her dad trying to get to the bottom of how it got there.
It's her "yipstick," she asked HERSELF if she could put it on, and she's the one who bought it . . . at "Homey Depot."
.@RexChapman, @HomeDepot, @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/XL0rnVsF91— Peter Sowell (@petersowell) September 12, 2019