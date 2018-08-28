Watch: Kim Kardashian's Weird Skin Implant Art
Kim Kardashian shows off a WEIRD piece of "skin" art.
August 28, 2018
Categories:
Kim Kardashian is participating in some kind of art project where it looks like they have stuff implanted under their skin.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats -- (@kimkardashiansnap) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Sep
Ed Sheeran Busch Stadium
09 Sep
Trucks & Tails Purina Farms
09 Sep
Counting Crows Hollywood Casino Amphiteater
13 Sep
Maroon 5 Scottrade Center
14 Sep
Great Forest Park Balloon Race Forest Park