Watch: Kim Kardashian Uses Former Prisoner To Model Shapewear
Kim Kardashian hired the woman that she helped get out of prison to model her shapewear.
August 30, 2019
Kim Kardashian isn't just helping people get out of prison, but she's finding them jobs after they get out.
Last year, Kim convinced President Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, after she spent 21 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.
And now Alice, at 64 years of age, is modeling Kim's new shapewear line, SKIMS. Kim is using women of all shapes and sizes as models.