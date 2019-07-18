Watch: Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Lopez Take On The "Dance Or Donate Challenge"
A few more celebrities are joining the "Dance or Donate Challenge" to fight cancer.
July 18, 2019
The United Cancer Front has joined with Hoda Kotb on the "Dance or Donate Challenge." Here are Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez partaking....
@LillyTartikoff challenged me to @danceordonate for @unitedcancerfront, and I chose to dance and donate. Now I’m spreading the #danceordonate challenge to my fellow @nbcthevoice coaches @johnlegend @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. To donate, visit danceordonate.org/donatenow.
The lights are back on at MSG and we are having a show tonight!!!! ✨------ But first, I had to accept @hodakotb’s challenge! @neyo @derekhough & @arod its your turn now! #DanceOrDonate with us to help fight cancer! And special shoutout to @inthelab247 for giving out some #ItsMyPartyTour Medicine!!