Watch: Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Dad

For her 40th birthday, Kanye West gifted his wife Kim Kardashian a hogram of her late father Robert Kardashian. And of course, it told her that she, quote, "married the most, most, most, most, most, genius man in the whole world, Kanye West"!

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨-- It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020