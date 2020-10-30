Watch: Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Dad

What an INCREDIBLE gift that Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian for her 40th birthday.

October 30, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Kim and Kanye

(Photo by Dennis Van Tine/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

For her 40th birthday, Kanye West gifted his wife Kim Kardashian a hogram of her late father Robert Kardashian.  And of course, it told her that she, quote, "married the most, most, most, most, most, genius man in the whole world, Kanye West"!

 

 

Tags: 
Y98
Tim
Jen
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
hologram
Robert Kardashian
late
father
Gifts
Video
watch