Watch: The Jonas Brothers Will Visit You For The All-In Challenge

How would you like to win a visit from THE JONAS BROTHERS!!!

May 8, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Jonas Brothers

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

The JONAS BROTHERS will visit your HOME if you win their All-In Challenge!

We've accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! We’re throwing a bbq and giving back to a charity of your choice with YOU! Go to the link in our bio and let’s all make a positive impact during this very difficult time. We challenge @daviddobrik @lewiscapaldi and @lewishamilton to go ALL IN. Donations will benefit @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #americasfoodfund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen ❤️

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

