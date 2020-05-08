Watch: The Jonas Brothers Will Visit You For The All-In Challenge

The JONAS BROTHERS will visit your HOME if you win their All-In Challenge!

We've accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! We’re throwing a bbq and giving back to a charity of your choice with YOU! Go to the link in our bio and let’s all make a positive impact during this very difficult time. We challenge @daviddobrik @lewiscapaldi and @lewishamilton to go ALL IN. Donations will benefit @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #americasfoodfund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen ❤️