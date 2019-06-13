Watch: Jon Krasinski's Last Jab At Blues Fan Jenna Fischer And Her Response

Jon Krasinski took one last poke at St. Louis' Jenna Fischer before last night's Game 7, but of course she had a GLORIA-ous response.

June 13, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins fan Jon Krasinski was at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals last night.  And while things didn't go his way, he did get a little jab in on St. Louis Blues supporter Jenna Fischer, by even bringing Roy on "The Office, David Denman, along.

Game 7! Let’s do this!#Stanleycup @nhl @msjennafischer

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on

Even Jon's old boss from the show, Steve Carell, showed his support for Boston last night.

And of course, Jenna Fischer posted her response...

Gloria!!! Blues Win the Stanley Cup!!! Sound On!! @stlouisblues @nhl @johnkrasinski

A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on

