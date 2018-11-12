Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Honors Sarah Silverman At Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Even Sarah Silverman's EX-BOYFRIEND had nice things to say as she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

November 12, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Sarah Silverman got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel spoke at the ceremony.

Tags: 
Y98
Sarah Silverman
Jimmy Kimmel
hollywood
WALK OF FAME
Video
watch
Courtney & Company