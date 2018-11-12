Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Honors Sarah Silverman At Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Even Sarah Silverman's EX-BOYFRIEND had nice things to say as she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sarah Silverman got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel spoke at the ceremony.
Jimmy Kimmel asks who could forget Sarah Silverman's "smash hit viral video 'I'm F-ing Matt Damon" during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony pic.twitter.com/RWiZwDV7fR— Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2018