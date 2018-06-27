Watch: Jessica Simpson's Parent-Shamed Video

Should Jessica Simpson's kid be horsing around in a pool with a broken arm?

June 27, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Krista Kennell/Sipa Press)

Categories: 
Features

Jessica Simpson posted a video of her husband throwing their 4-year-old son high up in the air in a pool, even though the kid has a broken arm in a cast.  Which, of course, led to parent-shaming.

A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

What do you think? Should Jessica Simpson's kid be horsing around in a pool with a broken arm?

