Watch: Jessica Simpson's Parent-Shamed Video
Should Jessica Simpson's kid be horsing around in a pool with a broken arm?
June 27, 2018
Jessica Simpson posted a video of her husband throwing their 4-year-old son high up in the air in a pool, even though the kid has a broken arm in a cast. Which, of course, led to parent-shaming.
A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
What do you think? Should Jessica Simpson's kid be horsing around in a pool with a broken arm?