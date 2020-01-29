Watch: Jessica Simpson Talks About Addiction On "Today"

Jessica Simpson opens up about her problems with addiction.

January 29, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Jessica Simpson

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson talks about her battle with addiction this morning on the "Today" show.

