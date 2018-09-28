Watch: "Jeopardy!" Proposal

A contestant got ENGAGED on "Jeopardy!" last night, during the part of the show where ALEX TREBEK usually interviews the players. Alex just let him have the floor, and he proposed to his girlfriend, who was in the audience. She said YES.

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! ---- pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018