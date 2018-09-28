Watch: "Jeopardy!" Proposal

A "Jeopardy!" contestant proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of the show!

September 28, 2018
A contestant got ENGAGED on "Jeopardy!" last night, during the part of the show where ALEX TREBEK usually interviews the players.  Alex just let him have the floor, and he proposed to his girlfriend, who was in the audience.  She said YES.

 

