Watch: Jennifer Lopez Drives A Car For The First Time
July 30, 2019
Alex Rodriguez recently gave her a $140,000 Porsche for her birthday, and video of his surprise just hit the Internet. And after she sees the car, she says, quote, "What the hell? What is that? I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period!" She then got in the car, and started driving it around the driveway.