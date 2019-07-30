Watch: Jennifer Lopez Drives A Car For The First Time

Jennifer Lopez has NEVER driven a car???!!

July 30, 2019
Jen Myers
(Getty Images)

Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Would you believe that Jennifer Lopez has NEVER driven a car?

Alex Rodriguez recently gave her a $140,000 Porsche for her birthday, and video of his surprise just hit the Internet.  And after she sees the car, she says, quote, "What the hell?  What is that?  I've never had a car like this.  I've never driven a car, period!"  She then got in the car, and started driving it around the driveway.

Y98
watch
Video
Jennifer Lopez
drives
for
FIRST
Time
