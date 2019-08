Jennifer Garner had a little blender mishap while making homemade baby food.

Seeing is believing— @onceuponafarm is cold-pressed to give your baby farm fresh, texture rich, fiber filled, next best to homemade, bursting with sunshine blends. ------ #thefoodshouldntbeolderthanthebaby #ipromiseididntmakeamesstomakemypoint #butletusmakeyourdayeasiermama ❤️