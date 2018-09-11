Watch: Jennifer Garner Sees "Peppermint" With Fans

Jnnifer Garner joins fans in a theater to watch her own movie.

September 11, 2018
Jen Myers
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

The studio wanted Jennifer Garner to go see her new movie "Peppermint" in a theater with the regular folks.  It was a little weird for her.

The studio encouraged me to go to the theater and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience— maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls? ----‍♀️ But I learned something about myself on this experiment— I am a chicken. ----‍♀️-- Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with #RileyNorth and me. ❤️ If you go this week— you never know— I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you. --

