Watch: Jennifer Garner Gets A Mammogram

Jennifer Garner is even awesome when she's getting a mammogram.

Every October I have a standing date --. For a mammogram --. For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it’s scary, sisters, but just do it—the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. -- To everyone in the thick of the battle—respect and love and strength to you. -- #nationalbreastcancerawarenessmonth #octoberisforpink #----idonttakemycleartestforgranted #thankyoudrgoldberg