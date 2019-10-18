Watch: Jennifer Garner Gets A Mammogram

Check out Jennifer Garner reminding women to get a mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

October 18, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Jennifer Garner is even awesome when she's getting a mammogram.

Every October I have a standing date --. For a mammogram --. For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it’s scary, sisters, but just do it—the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. -- To everyone in the thick of the battle—respect and love and strength to you. -- #nationalbreastcancerawarenessmonth #octoberisforpink #----idonttakemycleartestforgranted #thankyoudrgoldberg

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Tags: 
Y98
Jennifer Garner
mammogram
breast
Cancer
awareness
month
Courtney & Company