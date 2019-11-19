Watch: James Van Der Beek's Tearful "DWTS" Goodbye

James Van Der Beek was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" last night, and he's probably fine with that because his family suffered a loss, and they may need to do some healing.

Earlier in the episode, James announced that his wife Kimberly suffered a miscarriage over the weekend. And he didn't think he'd be able to dance, but he did it as a tribute to his wife.

He said, "We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond . . .

"You never know why these things happen, that's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human."

ALLY BROOKE was in the Bottom Two with James, and she tearfully offered to go home instead so that James could continue. The judges wouldn't allow it.

It was a sad sequence to watch.