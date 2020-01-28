Watch: Hyundai's "Smaht Pahk" Super Bowl Commerical

Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist.

To show off its new wicked "smaht" feature, Hyundai recruited the trio of actors known for their Boston roots.

Krasinski, who rolls up to a very tight parking spot, is able to get out of the car, push a button and watch the car squeeze itself into the narrow spot.

Then Evans and Dratch grill him on all the Boston-area spots that they can't believe he was able to park in:

"Dorchester? Foxboro? Swampscott? The Garden? Revere? The harbor?"

Krasinski says, he’s "pahked it" everywhere.