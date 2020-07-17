Watch: Howie Mandel Assures Fans That He Was NOT Kidnapped

Let me get this out of the way right off the bat: HOWIE MANDEL was NOT kidnapped. Now I suppose you'll want to know what the heck I'm talking about.

Howie posted a TikTok video a while ago making fun of how everybody's being all crafty in quarantine. His "craft" idea was to take a paper bag and write "shoe stuff" on it, and turn it into a container for all your shoe stuff.

And some people decided that he had been kidnapped, because he was acting a little odd. Also, he was wearing a shirt that said "Santa Monica" . . . supposedly to let people know where he was being imprisoned.

And when he pointed to the words "shoe stuff" on the bag, he emphasized the "S.O.S."

Plus, he's been making a LOT of weird TikTok videos lately. Which doesn't seem AT ALL out of character for Howie. But still, he made a follow-up video to assure everyone he's fine.

