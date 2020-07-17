Watch: Howie Mandel Assures Fans That He Was NOT Kidnapped
Just to let you know, Howie Mandel was NOT kidnapped.
Let me get this out of the way right off the bat: HOWIE MANDEL was NOT kidnapped. Now I suppose you'll want to know what the heck I'm talking about.
Howie posted a TikTok video a while ago making fun of how everybody's being all crafty in quarantine. His "craft" idea was to take a paper bag and write "shoe stuff" on it, and turn it into a container for all your shoe stuff.
And some people decided that he had been kidnapped, because he was acting a little odd. Also, he was wearing a shirt that said "Santa Monica" . . . supposedly to let people know where he was being imprisoned.
And when he pointed to the words "shoe stuff" on the bag, he emphasized the "S.O.S."
Plus, he's been making a LOT of weird TikTok videos lately. Which doesn't seem AT ALL out of character for Howie. But still, he made a follow-up video to assure everyone he's fine.
