Watch: How Many Time A Kid Begs For A Puppy
If you're fully against getting a family puppy... You better get ready to say "no" A LOT.
October 28, 2020
According to a new survey, the average kid begs their parents for a puppy or other pet 1,584 times before they turn 18.
The survey found 74% kids have asked for a pet, and they ask an average of 11 times a month starting at age six. During the holidays, they up that to 18 times a month.
And that persistence usually pays off . . . because two-thirds of parents eventually give in and get a pet within three years.
The top pet that kids ask for, by far, is a dog. The rest of the top five are: Cat . . . fish . . . bird . . . and rabbit.