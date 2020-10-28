Watch: How Many Time A Kid Begs For A Puppy

If you're fully against getting a family puppy... You better get ready to say "no" A LOT.

According to a new survey, the average kid begs their parents for a puppy or other pet 1,584 times before they turn 18.

The survey found 74% kids have asked for a pet, and they ask an average of 11 times a month starting at age six.  During the holidays, they up that to 18 times a month.

And that persistence usually pays off . . . because two-thirds of parents eventually give in and get a pet within three years.

The top pet that kids ask for, by far, is a dog.  The rest of the top five are:  Cat . . . fish . . . bird . . . and rabbit. 

