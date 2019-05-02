Watch: "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 3 Trailer

Here's a trailer for Season 3 of "The Handmaid's Tale".

May 2, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Here's a taste of what's in store in season 3 of "the Handmaid's Tale"...

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
The Handmaid's Tale
season
3
trailer
Courtney & Company