Watch: Girl Scout's Cardi B Cookie Selling Rap

A Girl Scout covers a Cardi B song to sell cookies.

February 5, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Robhainer/Dreamstime.com)

A ten-year-old Girl Scout in L.A. named Kiki Paschall posted a music video online to boost sales.  She raps Girl Scout cookie lyrics to the Cardi B song "Money".  Like, "Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing.  Buy Thin Mints or even S'mores.  Please open up when I knock on your door."

