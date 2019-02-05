Watch: Girl Scout's Cardi B Cookie Selling Rap
A Girl Scout covers a Cardi B song to sell cookies.
A ten-year-old Girl Scout in L.A. named Kiki Paschall posted a music video online to boost sales. She raps Girl Scout cookie lyrics to the Cardi B song "Money". Like, "Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing. Buy Thin Mints or even S'mores. Please open up when I knock on your door."
This .@iamcardib MONEY remix is ---- pic.twitter.com/2GusmxFb3I— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 3, 2019