Watch: "Gilmore Girls" Fans Get Engaged In Show's Gazebo

Some "Gilmore Girls" fans got ENGAGED inside the gazebo from the show while touring the Warner Bros. lot. The studio tour staff was in on it.

So I didn’t even mention it but Gilmore Girls has always been one of my favorite shows and Sebastian planned the perfect proposal and actually proposed in the actual Stars Hollow gazebo!! I’m so lucky and so happy to spend forever with him -- #wbtourhollywood #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/i7yqU4hUTS — johnny karate (@mollysierra_) August 5, 2018