Watch: Giant Inflatable Baby Suit Gender Reveal
Here's a gender reveal featuring a giant inflatable baby suit.
September 10, 2018
Even if you're tired of gender reveals, you might like this one. A family is gathered outside next to a huge WRAPPED GIFT. And then they all push their gender reveal confetti poppers and out comes blue powder.
And then on cue somebody wearing a giant inflatable baby suit bursts out of the gift box and starts dancing.
Baby R is a... ---- te esperamos con todo el amor!!!! #genderreveal . . . . #ohhappyruvalcabas #plusone #ohbaby #ohboy #itsaboy #babyR #baby #genderrevealparty #heorshe #pinkorblue #babyruvalcaba