Watch: Giant Inflatable Baby Suit Gender Reveal

Here's a gender reveal featuring a giant inflatable baby suit.

September 10, 2018
Jen Myers
(Dreamstime)

Even if you're tired of gender reveals, you might like this one.  A family is gathered outside next to a huge WRAPPED GIFT.  And then they all push their gender reveal confetti poppers and out comes blue powder.

And then on cue somebody wearing a giant inflatable baby suit bursts out of the gift box and starts dancing.

Baby R is a... ---- te esperamos con todo el amor!!!! #genderreveal . . . . #ohhappyruvalcabas #plusone #ohbaby #ohboy #itsaboy #babyR #baby #genderrevealparty #heorshe #pinkorblue #babyruvalcaba

A post shared by Yessenia M. (@asplashof_yessy) on

