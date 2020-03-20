Watch: Gal Gadot And Celebrity Friends Sing "Imagine"

Gal Gadot got some of her celebrity pals together to help her sing "Imagine".

March 20, 2020
Jen Myers
Gal Gadot

(Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

Check out Gal Gadot and a bunch of other celebrities singing "Imagine".

We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ....... #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

