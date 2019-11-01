Watch: "Ferdinand The Mystical Unicorn" Costume

We could spend all day making fun of yesterday's news reporters and their goofy Halloween costumes, but let's focus on Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel and his "Ferdinand Mystical Unicorn" get-up.

DO NOT ADJUST YOUR TELEVISION SCREEN... It's not *actually* a unicorn that you're seeing, it's @jordanwitzel. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/Sg6wXiDkf5 — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) October 31, 2019