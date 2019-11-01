Watch: "Ferdinand The Mystical Unicorn" Costume

Check out a meteorologists FUNNY unicorn costume.

November 1, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

We could spend all day making fun of yesterday's news reporters and their goofy Halloween costumes, but let's focus on Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel and his "Ferdinand Mystical Unicorn" get-up.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video