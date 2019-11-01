Watch: "Ferdinand The Mystical Unicorn" Costume
Check out a meteorologists FUNNY unicorn costume.
November 1, 2019
We could spend all day making fun of yesterday's news reporters and their goofy Halloween costumes, but let's focus on Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel and his "Ferdinand Mystical Unicorn" get-up.
DO NOT ADJUST YOUR TELEVISION SCREEN... It's not *actually* a unicorn that you're seeing, it's @jordanwitzel. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/Sg6wXiDkf5— Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) October 31, 2019