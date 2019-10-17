Watch: Did Lizzo Steal Lyics?

Did Lizzo Steal That Line About Being "100% That [B-word>?"

Songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen are trying to get a songwriting credit on LIZZO's "Truth Hurts", because they claim they came up with the line, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that [B-word>."

They say it came from a song called "Healthy", which they helped Lizzo write in April of 2017, and they say they've been fighting for credit for two years.

Lizzo's attorney says they're full of it, and they didn't help write any part of the song.

(WARNING!!! Video has the uncensored B-word)