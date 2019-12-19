Watch: Delivery Man's "Love Actually" Thank You

A UPS driver in Pennsylvania used flashcards and a house's Ring doorbell to thank a homeowner for leaving him holiday treats.

He wrote what was basically a poem about how working extra hours during the holiday season is worth it when someone shows kindness. He shows each card to the doorbell cam as he reads the phrase.

Everyone is saying it reminds them of the "Love Actually" scene where Andrew Lincoln uses large cards to let Keira Knightley know that he's been holding a torch for her.